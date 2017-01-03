US Attorney Callahan Creates ‘Double Whammy’ for Downtown Violent Crimes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The U.S. Attorney in St. Louis warns violent crime threatens the economic stability of downtown and the Central West End. US Attorney Richard Callahan says he’s very concerned about the shootings, armed robberies and carjackings in what he calls ‘the heartbeat of the region.’

Callahan says for the past six months he’s begun heaping federal charges on top of state charges for carjackers, armed robbers and other violent criminals caught downtown.

“Simply becuase this area is the economic engine for the region,” Callahan says. “And if people are afraid to patronize these area’s of our city it’s going to effect the tax base and in the long run diminish the standard of living in the region.”

He is 47th United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, but before his appointment to US Attorney by President Obama, he was a Circuit Court Judge in Jefferson City, Missouri for 7 years.

Callahan calls his new warning to possible violent criminals a ‘double whammy,’ and one of the criminals to experience it was Kilwa Jones.

He was the gunman who shot and paralyzed Cardinals fan Chris Sanna during a robbery in downtown. Jones pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, to be served at the same time as his 35-year federal sentence for the same crime.

