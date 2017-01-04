21-Year-Old Shooting Victim Found in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 21-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning in Kirkwood, police say.
The man was found at 1 a.m., near the intersection of Big Bend and Geyer Roads, just a few blocks from The Magic House, authorities say. The victim was transported to the hospital, but authorities have not released his condition.
Investigators plan on releasing more information, Wednesday. And this story will be updated throughout the day.
