Cardinals Caravan to Visit 6 States, 21 Cities in 4-Day Period

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 4, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced the schedule for the team’s 2017 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

This year’s caravan will traverse a total of six states (Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana) and will be marked by a first time stop in Effingham, Ill., and a return to Hannibal, Mo. Altogether, more than 35 current and former players will embark on the 21-city journey throughout Cardinals Nation from January 13-16.

A combination of current players, future stars and former Redbirds will travel on each caravan emceed by a current team broadcaster. Current players scheduled to attend include Stephen Piscotty, Aledmys Diaz, Randal Grichuk and Kolten Wong. Top prospects Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver, Carson Kelly and Harrison Bader are slated to appear along with Cardinals alumni Kyle McClellan, Jason Simontacchi, Kerry Robinson and Brad Thompson. Broadcasters Dan McLaughlin, John Rooney, Ricky Horton, Mike Claiborne, Tom Ackerman and Chris Hrabe will serve as emcees. Fredbird will also make an appearance at several caravan stops.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will be implementing an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

Additionally, as a new component to the 2017 Caravan, the Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming to fight local hunger. At select Caravan stops, fans can bring a nonperishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners. Donations will be collected at all eight Missouri stops, in addition to the Quincy, Ill. and Dyersburg, Tenn. stops.

The full schedule for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan), including destinations, times and participating players, can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.

