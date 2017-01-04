Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

Carolina Claims Ty Rattie Off Waivers

January 4, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Ty Rattie

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues and placed backup goalie Eddie Lack on injured reserve.

In a series of moves Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis also says the Hurricanes recalled goalie Michael Leighton from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and sent goalie Daniel Altshuller back to the minors.

The 23-year-old Rattie has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 28 and scored all four of his career goals last season.

Lack has played in only five games this season, and none since Nov. 10. His move to IR came a day after the team announced he had a concussion.

Altshuller was recalled before Tuesday night’s loss to New Jersey to serve as Cam Ward’s backup.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

