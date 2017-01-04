Holiday’s at Union Station Exceeded Attendance Expectations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The decorations started to come down Tuesday at Holidays at Union Station. But not before the attendance topped last year’s annual event.

Santa’s Workshop, the North Pole Mail Room and the Santa Express were among the events that drew in people by the 10s of thousands. Tom Lyons President of Rail Hospitality and Entertainment which is in charge of the holiday experience has the numbers.

He says 50,000 guests took at ride on the Polar Express Train, and 100,000 people came to visit the attractions. That’s up from last year, when 39,000 took the train ride and about 90,000 came down to Union Station for the holidays.

He says they were expecting about 90,000 in the North Pole village, and people came from as far as Iowa, Chicago and Kansas City, helping to boost business and near-by hotels and restaurants like Landry’s, Hard Rock Cafe and Maggie O’Brien’s.



