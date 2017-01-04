IDOT Pretreats Roads, MoDOT Doesn’t

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Transportation says they are not pretreating roads ahead of the 2 – 4 inches of snow that is expected.

MoDOT’s Tom Blair says crews are ready to go, but encourages drivers to avoid major travel until later in the day. The heaviest snow will likely fall during tomorrow morning’s rush hour.

“We all know that when precipitation is falling during rush hour periods, it’s really tough” Blair says. ‘It’s even tougher when it’s winter weather that we are trying to treat at the same time.”

However, The Illinois Department of Transportation says most of the roadways it’s responsible for in the Metro East have been pre-treated.

The question is: Why did IDOT pre-treat, but not MoDOT?

“In our situation, with the timing for us which is much different that what MoDot would have,” IDOT District 8 Engineer Joe Monroe says. “For us, we felt like the best approach for us was to be proactive and put the pre-treatment down.”

He says their forecast suggests that the winds will be 10 mph or less, and that is usually the cut off for them. He adds, winds are expected, the snow may accumulate on the pavement.

Monroe urges drivers to give salt trucks and plows plenty of room.

