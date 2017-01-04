Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

KMOX Profiles: Suzanne Magee

January 4, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: heard on, KMOX Profiles, Suzanne Magee

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Suzanne Magee is a trailblazer in cyber-security, founding TechGuard Security in 2000 and is CEO of Bandura Systems in the Cortex District. Her companies work with the intelligence community, Department of Defense and numerous private companies.

