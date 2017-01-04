Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

MHTC Debates Reviving Cost-Share Program for Roads, Bridges

January 4, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: bridges, cost-share, discuss, local funds, Missouri, Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, Plan, program, revive, Roads, state funding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is discussing whether to revive a $10 million cost-share program. The program focuses on improving state roads and bridges.

During a budget workshop on Wednesday, officials said the $10 million program would match state dollars with local funds to complete road projects without relying solely on state funding.

That cost-share program was suspended in January 2014 amid declining revenues.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia