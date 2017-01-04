MHTC Debates Reviving Cost-Share Program for Roads, Bridges

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is discussing whether to revive a $10 million cost-share program. The program focuses on improving state roads and bridges.
During a budget workshop on Wednesday, officials said the $10 million program would match state dollars with local funds to complete road projects without relying solely on state funding.
That cost-share program was suspended in January 2014 amid declining revenues.
