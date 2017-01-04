MoDOT Warns Drivers to Keep Off Roads Thursday Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging residents to avoid driving and rush-hour traffic when possible due to the snowy forecast.
Linda Wilson-Horn of MoDOT. She says if you have to go out this evening or tomorrow, be on the lookout for crews treating the roads. MoDOT’s road-treatment trucks will be out working starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, she says.
The forecasted snow is expected to fall after midnight, and continue into Thursday morning.
Click here for an extended forecast.
KMOX and AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore tells us Thursday morning’s commute may include up to 3 inches of snow.
