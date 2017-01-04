Peacock, Sports Commission Hope to Convince Greitens on Facility Funding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Prospective owners of a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in St. Louis are still holding out hope to receive state help in building a stadium, despite Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens’ repeated statements against the idea.

According to ownership group member Dave Peacock, SC STL is hoping to have a formal meeting with Greitens very soon. Peacock says he hopes the next governor, who takes office January 9, can come into the meeting open minded.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to talk about all the alternatives with the governor elect,” Peacock says. “And hopefully we can convince him that it’s a worthy project and something worth investing in.”

Peacock says while the tax credits are one way the state could help out, there are other ways it can participate. He says without state help it will be very difficult to earn a stadium – or a team.

The St. Louis Blues are also working with city leaders to fund a near $140 million plan to upgrade Scottrade Center. Although St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed say no public vote is necessary to approve the funding, they are in favor of a plan which they believe will positively affect the St. Louis economy.

Greitens, for the second time in a month, made a statement on the issue over the weekend, telling local media ‘I have completely ruled out state funding for stadiums.’ The Blues are seeking $6 million a year from the state in its funding plan.

The President of Saint Louis Sports Commission Frank Vivirito says renovations to Scottrade Center will literally be top to bottom. That includes new hospitality areas and seating for fans and updated locker rooms to hopefully attract regional and national tournaments.

He says the price tag of those renovations is on par with what other similar cities are spending. Such as Cleveland’s planned updates to Quiken Loans Arena, and other arenas in Minneapolis and Tampa Bay, Vivirito says.

Vivireto points out that this Blues ownership group has not taken any money out of the building, and instead, is putting it in the facility.

