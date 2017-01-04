Reardon: Paul Ryan Didn’t Know What ‘Dabbing’ Is, Do You?

WASHINGTON (KMOX/AP) – A new Kansas congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the House swearing-in ceremony in Washington.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”
During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.
Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said: “He’s sneezing.”
So, since apparently one of the highest ranking public officials in the country didn’t know what ‘dabbing’ is, our Mark Reardon wanted to find out if more people around the KMOX office knew it:
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)