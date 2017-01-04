RECALL: Canned Cat Foods Recalled for Low Levels of Vitamin B1

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When feeding your cat, make sure that you are checking the label first.
J.M Smucker Company announced Tuesday they are recalling certain canned foods due to low levels of Thiamine, also know as Vitamin B1. The brands are 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food.
Cats that are fed the canned food, may show symptoms of decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. More advanced cases, cats will experience bending towards the floor, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
There have been no illnesses reported at this time.
For the full list of products, click here.
