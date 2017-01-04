Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

The Crossing Adds a Fourth Church in St. Louis Area

January 4, 2017 12:16 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The popular non denominational church, The Crossing, is adding another location in the St. Louis area.

The Crossing’s fourth church will open at the corner of Union and Green Park Road this Fall, and will be called, The Crossing at Grant’s Trail. There are already locations in Chesterfield, Mid Rivers and Fenton.

Spokesperson Lisa Korrect says the 30-thousand square foot building will house a 600 seat auditorium, a book store, kids rooms, office space and a huge lobby.

Korrect says there will also be live music at all services and messages from lead Pastor Greg Holder will be streamed from the Chesterfield location.

