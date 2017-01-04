UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Kirkwood Shooting Victim Collapsed After Driving Away

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated 12:00 p.m. Wednesday– A Florissant man is rushed to the hospital from Kirkwood, where he was shot early this morning.
Kirkwood Police Detective Robert Bruhy says the 21-year-old was shot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Meacham Park. He was able to call police, and even drove his car about a mile, Bruhy says, but then the man collapsed in the road.
The man was found by police near the intersection of Big Bend and Geyer Roads, just a few blocks from The Magic House, authorities say.
Police say they’re working to identify a suspect, but they have yet to interview the victim who remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.
