Cardinals, Blues Teaming Up Again Later This Season

January 5, 2017 12:28 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Almost everything the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues combine to create is a guaranteed hit: Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, switching warmup colors and partnered promotional nights. The streak continues on March 23 when the Blues will be giving out Yadier Molina bobbleheads, of him wearing a Blues sweater.

Courtesy of St. Louis Blues' Theme Nights page.

When the Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks that night, Scottrade will be Cardinals-themed. And with the purchase of a theme ticket, you’ll get the exclusive Molina bobblehead. Just use promo Code: CARDS17

That night, Blues players will also be in Cardinals-themed warmup jerseys, that will then be signed and auctioned off to benefit Blues for Kids.

