Cardinals Single Spring Training Tickets on Sale Saturday

ST. LOUIS (NEWS RELEASE) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that individual tickets for 2017 Spring Training games at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, will go on sale this Saturday, January 7, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
New in 2017, Roger Dean Stadium has added shade structures to the upper level of Reserved Box seating. As a result, the majority of seats in sections 201-203 and 210-213 will now be covered.
Fans looking for an all-inclusive option will be able to purchase Bullpen Club seats located behind the Cardinals bullpen in right field featuring drink rail seating and four-top tables with an all-you-can-eat menu.
To purchase Spring Training single game tickets, or for more information about the schedule or Roger Dean Stadium, visit cardinals.com/springtraining.