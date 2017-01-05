Cold Temps Worse Than Snowfall Thursday Morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The heavy snow forecasted in St. Louis Thursday has stayed south and east of the area.

KMOX and Accuweather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says snow shouldn’t be a problem today, with maybe an inch of light snow left to fall. However, the temperatures will stay in the teens and low 20s Thursday, which could cause some slick spots.

St. Louis-Area School Closings and Delays

St. Louis County Department of Transportation also overestimated the snowfall across the area, and says South County saw more snow than West or North County.

Our Brian Feldman was talking with MoDOT officials Thursday morning, who say the right decision was made to not pre-treat the roads. That was because MoDOT was worried about flash freezing due to the low temperatures.

They also say it was a good decision for some schools to delay or cancel classes Thursday.

In the Metro East, IDOT reports a few spots of re-freeze, and is encouraging drivers to be aware of those slick areas especially on highway on and off ramps.

