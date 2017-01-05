First City Homicide of 2017 Reported

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – A man in his 20s has been fatally shot in St. Louis, the city’s first homicide of 2017.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in north St. Louis. The victim’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
Police say the man was shot multiple times.
The city recorded 188 homicides in 2016, the same number as 2015.
St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says most killings here in 2016 were between people who know each other. He adds that lowering the murder rate long-term will take better public schools, more jobs and a return to the family unit in the city.
