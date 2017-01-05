Gov. Nixon Makes Final Stop in St. Louis at SLPS

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Jay Nixon made a final stop in St. Louis Thursday in his final few days as Governor.
Nixon visited Mason Elementary School in south St. Louis on the hills of an announcement that the St. Louis School District qualifies for full accreditation. A small ceremony was held to congratulate school officials, students, and civic leaders for efforts made to bring the district back to accredited status.
“I couldn’t be prouder of anything that’s happened during the tenure I’ve been governor, than the long hard work that’s making a difference for these kids [and] this community,” Nixon said.
During the visit, Nixon also visited classrooms at the school and took questions from curious third and sixth grade students.
St. Louis School District officials would not comment on the news of the district qualifying for accreditation. They are waiting on the Missouri Board of Education to make a final vote on the decision on January 10.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)