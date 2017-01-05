Chiefs Team Headlines: KC Considered ‘Dark Horse’ Among Super Bowl Contenders

By Abe Gutierrez

Despite winning the ultra-competitive AFC West and earning a bye week in the first round by virtue of clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, the (12-4) Kansas City Chiefs are getting no respect from NFL oddsmakers.

In fact, one could easily make the case that Andy Reid & Co. come into this year’s postseason as the “dark horse” in terms of how they’re projected to fare among the top front-runners to win the 2017 Super Bowl (LI).

It’s almost hard to believe that prior to Wild Card weekend, the Chiefs have been tagged with the sixth-worst odds to win the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Probability experts point to five other teams being better equipped to be the last ones standing when the confetti at NRG Stadium settles on Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas.

Patriots lead the pack as 2017 Super Bowl favorites

Coming as no surprise, the AFC’s top-seeded New England Patriots are the betting favorites to win what would be Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s fifth Super Bowl ring. After finishing with a league-best 14-2 record in the regular season, the Pats lead the way in the category of odds to win the 2017 Super Bowl at +180.

Considered a distant runner-up behind New England is the NFC’s top-seeded (13-3) Dallas Cowboys. After a remarkable rookie campaign, the quarterback/running back duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott has been tapped with the second best odds to go all the way at +450.

After being left for dead in the water earlier this season, Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have regained their status among the league’s top 2017 Super Bowl contenders. The fourth-seeded (10-6) Green Bay Packers closed out the year winning six straight, captured the franchise’s ninth NFC North title, and round out the top three favorites to win the 2017 Super Bowl at +725 odds.

Are Steelers and Falcons overrated?

Next up at +800 odds, there’s a two-way tie between the AFC’s third-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and the No. 2 team in the NFC playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons. At 11-5, Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger finished winners of seven straight games, which catapulted them to the top of the AFC North for their seventh divisional crown.

Meanwhile, Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan also enjoyed great success in what was an improbable season. Featuring one of the most exciting offenses in professional football, the Dirty Birds also went 11-5 on the year, which was good enough for the franchise’s fourth NFC South title.

Chiefs get no love from NFL oddsmakers

Finally, sitting smack in the middle of the pack is Kansas City at a whopping +925 odds to win Super Bowl LI. After jumping from the fifth seed to the second seed on the final day of the regular season, the Chiefs secured an extra week of rest and home-field advantage in the AFC Divisional Round.

With the (3) Steelers hosting the (6) Dolphins and the (5) Raiders visiting the (4) Texans, Kansas City would play the highest winning seed on the weekend of January 14-15. Nevertheless, the overlooked Chiefs will have to relish the “dark horse” role and shock their way to the top in order to gain some respect this postseason.

Odds to win 2017 AFC Conference Championship

New England Patriots: -180

Pittsburgh Steelers: +375

Kansas City Chiefs: +425

Oakland Raiders: +2800

Houston Texans: +2800

Miami Dolphins: +4000

Odds to win 2017 Super Bowl LI