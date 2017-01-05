Nasheed Drops Out of the St. Louis City Mayoral Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Jamilah Nasheed says she’s not running for Mayor of St. Louis.
Nasheed says there’s too much work to do on the state level, especially now that Republicans control the governor’s mansion.
“We really, really need a strong leader here in the State Senate, for the city of St. Louis…that is going to stand up and be a voice for the voiceless” Nasheed says. “And a voice for those…whose voice that is not being heard on the state level.”
Nasheed says she’ll continue advocating for tax credits – like low income housing, brownfield, historic redevelopment and others that she says have helped huge swaths of St. Louis.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)