Sen. McCaskill Grills National Intelligence Director

January 5, 2017 9:58 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Asked about President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says there is a difference between skepticism and disparagement.

Clapper made his comments in response to a question from Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri during a hearing Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

McCaskill asked Clapper who benefits from the president-elect “trashing” the intelligence agencies. President-elect Donald Trump has been critical of U.S. intelligence agencies and their conclusions that Russia is behind the hacking of the 2016 election.

Trump appeared to reverse course earlier Thursday, tweeting that he is a “big fan” of U.S. intelligence.

