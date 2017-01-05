Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

St. Louis-Native Named Trump’s Chief of Staff

January 5, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: chief of staff, elect, Katie Walsh, President, St. Louis, Trump, Washington, White House

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-native Katie Walsh, a key behind-the-scenes player in Donald Trump’s election victory, will be the President-elect’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

The Trump campaign announced Walsh among several other top administration posts Thursday, as the President-elect’s team takes further shape. Walsh, 32, was an architect of the Republican National Committee’s massive voter identification and get-out-the-vote operations that Trump campaign advisers credit for helping the Republican win in November.

Walsh will be one of the senior-most women in the Trump White House.

Walsh volunteered for Republican Matt Blunt’s 2004 successful gubernatorial campaign, then worked for Sen. Fred Thompson’s Republican presidential campaign in 2008. She is a finance and marketing graduate of George Washington University.

She graduated in 2003 from Visitation Academy in St. Louis.

Missouri Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt, praised the choice.

“Katie Walsh is very capable, and has taken every job she’s had seriously and made the most of it,” Blunt said. “She will serve the president well.”

