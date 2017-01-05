St. Louis Woman Steals IKEA Kitchen Pan, Goes Viral

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — It’s racked up more than a million views on Facebook alone — a St. Louis woman caught stealing IKEA cooking ware in a not so secretive fashion.
Sierra Coleman, 28, removed an IKEA cooking pan from the back of her pants and dropped it in the parking lot late last week after several minutes of restraint and argument.
The outline of the large pan could be clearly seen, as well as the unconcealed handle protruding out of her pants.
Police say Coleman tried to conceal bed sheets and the pan using a different method but it’s unclear how the pan got into her pants.
She faces two misdemeanor charges — shoplifting and third degree assault for allegedly biting the security guard who restrained her. She was taken to jail and released after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond — she also had outstanding warrants.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)