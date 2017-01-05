Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

St. Louis Woman Steals IKEA Kitchen Pan, Goes Viral

January 5, 2017 10:51 PM
St. Louis (KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — It’s racked up more than a million views on Facebook alone — a St. Louis woman caught stealing IKEA cooking ware in a not so secretive fashion.

Sierra Coleman, 28, removed an IKEA cooking pan from the back of her pants and dropped it in the parking lot late last week after several minutes of restraint and argument.

The outline of the large pan could be clearly seen, as well as the unconcealed handle protruding out of her pants.

Police say Coleman tried to conceal bed sheets and the pan using a different method but it’s unclear how the pan got into her pants.

She faces two misdemeanor charges — shoplifting and third degree assault for allegedly biting the security guard who restrained her. She was taken to jail and released after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond — she also had outstanding warrants.

