Star Wars Comes Alive At St. Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a chance to let your inner Star Wars geek come out and play this Friday at St. Louis Science Center (SLSC).

As “Rogue One” continues packing crowds into movie theaters, SLSC has chosen an opportune time to have Star Wars as the theme for this month’s First Friday event.

As director of strategic planning & projects Jenny Heim oversees the planning for First Friday, each of which has a different theme.

“It’s a chance for us to use science fiction as a hook to engage people with all different aspects of science,” she explained. “So we’re exploring the intersection between science and science fiction — and it’s also just a chance to have a great time.”

Among the many events and activities scheduled for Friday night is a live re-enactment of the infamous 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special” by the Magic Smoking Monkey Theater.

Heim said even if he were to be in town for some reason, it’s unlikely that Star Wars creator George Lucas would be in the audience for that performance.

“Evidently (Lucas) has tried to erase every VHS tape, every copy of it, from existence,” Heim pointed out.

Other scheduled activities include a Holocron Quest pitting the Light and Dark sides of the Force against each other, a droid-building workshop, a Star Wars-themed trivia contest, and even a costume fashion show along with much more.

“We encourage everyone to come in costume,” according to Heim.

See a full list of events for First Friday at the SLSC website, here.

