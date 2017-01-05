Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

Uber to Give Free Rides for Missouri Inauguration

January 5, 2017 8:07 PM
Filed Under: Capitol ball, free, inauguration, Jefferson City, Missouri, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, rides, ridesharing, statewide elected officials, Uber

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ridesharing company Uber will give free rides on Missouri’s inauguration day in Jefferson City.

A statement from Uber provided to The Associated Press on Thursday says free rides through the app-based service are available from 7 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Incoming Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and four other statewide elected officials will be sworn into office Monday. Celebrations include a Capitol ball.

Rides are free for those going to inaugural events.

Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia. Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson says he wants to pass statewide regulations for ridesharing companies such as Uber. The company has said it likely would expand if there are statewide regulations instead of different regulations in each city.

Bills to do so failed last year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

