Wentzville Man Creates Petition for a “First Responders Day”

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – A local man who says first responders in Wentzville saved his life has started a petition to thank them.

Last October, John Gutierrez said he suffered a heart attack while at home. He said because of the quick response of first responders, he is still here today.

“I had actually passed away,” Gutierrez explained. “They had to revive me that night.”

Gutierrez said he already had a chance to personally thank those first responders who saved his life. But, he wants to take it a step further. He started a petition to create a “First Responders Day” to honor the lives of first responders across the country.

“I just thought it was a more fitting way to honor them and their service by having their own holiday,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is seeking 5-thousand signatures for that petition. Click here for more information.

