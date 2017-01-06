12th Night Festivities To Kick Off Mardi Gras

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Let the good times roll, it’s Mardi Gras time!
Fat Tuesday may fall on February 28, but the Mardi Gras season officially kicks off at midnight on Friday – the 12th night after Christmas.
It’s possibly the second biggest annual celebration in Soulard.
On Friday night, Soulard Mardi Gras’ Board of Directors will hear petitions from people to declare the start of the new season. The petitions are usually colorful and creative poems, songs and even skits. Each year there is always a chance, as improbable as it may sound, that the board decides to not celebrate Mardi Gras that year.
The board announces their decision on the steps of Johnny’s at 6:45 p.m. The announcement will be followed by a mini parade through the streets to Soulard Market and the raising of the flag.
The board announces their decision on the steps of Johnny's at 6:45 p.m. The announcement will be followed by a mini parade through the streets to Soulard Market and the raising of the flag.
