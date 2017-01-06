AB InBev Partners With Keurig For New Beverage System

KMOX – AB InBev and Keurig are teaming up to develop an in-home alcohol drink system.
This project will bring together the Keurig KOLD™ technology and AB InBev’s brewing and packaging technology. The companies say it will “evolve them within the realm of the full adult beverage category, including beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.”
“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with this joint venture and look forward to working closely with the Keurig Green Mountain team to explore the possibilities of what we can achieve together,” said Nathaniel Davis, CEO of the new venture. “We can’t wait to get started.”
“We are excited to partner with AB InBev to develop a new system for the adult beverage category. We look forward to combining our capabilities and technologies to deliver innovation for consumers,” said Bob Gamgort, Keurig Green Mountain CEO.
The joint venture employees will come from the current AB InBev and Keurig teams and will be located in facilities in Massachusetts and Vermont.