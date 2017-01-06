Chiefs Land Five On A.P. All-Pro Teams

January 6, 2017 11:58 PM
UNDATED (AP) — Youth has been served with The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team. Three rookies are among 17 first-time selections to the team. The group includes Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott (St. Louis native/ John Burroughs HS), Kansas City rookie Tyreek Hill, who is a unanimous choice as a punt returner, and Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin.

Kansas City also placed tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters, and safety Eric Berry on the first team. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz made the second team.

Former St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker (P) and Aaron Donald (DL) are first team selections. Linebacker Alec Ogletree and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (now of NY Giants) earned second-team honors.

The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE
Quarterback_Matt Ryan, Atlanta

Running Back_Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

Flex — David Johnson, Arizona

Tight End_Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers_Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; Julio Jones, Atlanta

Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas

Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee

Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas

DEFENSE
Edge Rushers_Khalil Mack, Oakland; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta

Interior Linemen_Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; Damon Harrison, New York Giants

Linebackers_Von Miller, Denver; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Sean Lee, Dallas

Cornerbacks_Aqib Talib, Denver; Marcus Peters, Kansas City

Safeties_Landon Collins, New York Giants; Eric Berry, Kansas City

Defensive Back_Chris Harris Jr., Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback_Tom Brady, New England

Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona

Flex_Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End_Greg Olsen, Carolina

Wide Receivers_Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England

Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE
Edge Rushers_Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen_Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

Linebackers_Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston

Cornerbacks_Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England

Safeties_Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay; Devin McCourty, New England.

Defensive Back_Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — None.

Punter — Marquette King, Oakland

Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner — None.

Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England

