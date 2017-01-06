Chiefs Land Five On A.P. All-Pro Teams

UNDATED (AP) — Youth has been served with The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team. Three rookies are among 17 first-time selections to the team. The group includes Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott (St. Louis native/ John Burroughs HS), Kansas City rookie Tyreek Hill, who is a unanimous choice as a punt returner, and Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin.
Kansas City also placed tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters, and safety Eric Berry on the first team. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz made the second team.
Former St. Louis Rams Johnny Hekker (P) and Aaron Donald (DL) are first team selections. Linebacker Alec Ogletree and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (now of NY Giants) earned second-team honors.
The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback_Matt Ryan, Atlanta
Running Back_Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas
Flex — David Johnson, Arizona
Tight End_Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers_Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; Julio Jones, Atlanta
Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas
Rigth Tackle — Travis Conklin, Tennessee
Left Guard— Kelechi Osemele, Oakland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center— Travis Frederick, Dallas
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers_Khalil Mack, Oakland; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta
Interior Linemen_Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; Damon Harrison, New York Giants
Linebackers_Von Miller, Denver; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Sean Lee, Dallas
Cornerbacks_Aqib Talib, Denver; Marcus Peters, Kansas City
Safeties_Landon Collins, New York Giants; Eric Berry, Kansas City
Defensive Back_Chris Harris Jr., Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback_Tom Brady, New England
Running Back — David Johnson, Arizona
Flex_Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End_Greg Olsen, Carolina
Wide Receivers_Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Marcus Cannon, New England
Left Guard— Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Right Guard — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center— Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers_Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Cameron Wake, Miami, Olivier Vernon, New York Giants, and Brandon Graham, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen_Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Calais Campbell, Arizona, and Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay
Linebackers_Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, Zach Brown, Buffalo, Zachary Orr, Baltimore, Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, Dont’a Hightower, New England, Whitney Mercilus, Houston, and Bernardick McKinney, Houston
Cornerbacks_Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; Casey Hayward, San Diego, and Malcolm Butler, New England
Safeties_Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay; Devin McCourty, New England.
Defensive Back_Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — None.
Punter — Marquette King, Oakland
Kick Returner — Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner — None.
Special Teamer — Nate Ebner, New England
