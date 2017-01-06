School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: Best of 2016, Season 2

January 6, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: basketball, central, chris hrabe, Cross-Country, D1 Basketball United, De Smet, district, Edwardsville, field hockey, football, High School Sports Spotlight, Hughes, Illinois, John Burroughs, Kennedy, Larry, Missouri, Nerinx Hall, New Civic Memorial, north, Notre Dame, Oakville, Olympics, Parkway, Rockwood Summit, running, sectional, soccer, softball, St. Joe's, state champion, tennis, Tournament, track and field, US, Volleyball, Win

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Through a school-year and a half of producing weekly St. Louis High School Sports content, we’ve come to realize how this city stacks up against any other, in terms of teenage talent.

From St. Louis natives who are now in the pros or competing in the Olympics, to local 15- to 18-year-olds who may be the next to represent the US. From Edwardsville, Illinois to Wentzville, Missouri and private or public school, all student athletes we’ve met are setting lofty goals.

Check out previous Spotlight’s here

Here’s some of the best stories we’ve told in just the last four months, and we’ll be back again next week with more local standouts, you may not know about.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia