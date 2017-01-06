Watch CBS News Coverage of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Ex-Missouri Treasurer Tapped for Greitens’ Administration

Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:42 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s incoming Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is tapping former GOP state Treasurer Sarah Steelman to be his administration commissioner.

Greitens announced the pick Friday on Facebook. His inauguration is Monday.

Steelman’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Steelman helped Greitens on the campaign trail and during his transition to office. She previously served as a state senator and then as state treasurer from 2005-2009.

She lost to former U.S. Rep. Todd Akin in a three-way primary for U.S. Senate in 2012.

