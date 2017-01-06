Lambert Airport Police ‘Stepping Up’ Presence Following Ft. Lauderdale Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lambert Airport police have increased their visibility following the deadly shootings at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Lambert spokeswoman Kristen Linton tells KMOX, ”There is no cause for alarm here but our police are stepping up their presence out of an abundance of caution.”
There are two non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale from Lambert. Both left on time earlier Friday, according to Lambert’s website flystl.com.
Linton says one Southwest Airlines flight arrived from Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon. She says that flight left before the incident.
Another flight from Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to arrive at Lambert at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.
“At this point, that flight still shows as being on time,” Linton says adding, “however Fort Lauderdale is on a ground stop so you’re encouraged to watch closely to see if and when that flight departs.”
