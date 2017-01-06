Watch CBS News Coverage of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Man Wanted For St. Charles County Domestic Assault

January 6, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: domestic assault, Justin Thompson, O'fallon Missouri, O'Fallon Police, St. Charles County
Justin Thompson (Credit: O'Fallon MO Police Department)

Justin Thompson (Credit: O’Fallon MO Police Department)

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – Police in O’Fallon Missouri are asking for the public’s help in locating a domestic assault suspect.

Forty-three-year-old Justin Thompson of O’Fallon has eluded officers since a New Year’s Day beating in the Preston Woods subdivision.

Thompson’s arrest warrant has a bond of $60,000.

If you’ve seen Justin Thompson, contact O’Fallon Police at 636-240-3200.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia