Man Wanted For St. Charles County Domestic Assault

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – Police in O’Fallon Missouri are asking for the public’s help in locating a domestic assault suspect.
Forty-three-year-old Justin Thompson of O’Fallon has eluded officers since a New Year’s Day beating in the Preston Woods subdivision.
Thompson’s arrest warrant has a bond of $60,000.
If you’ve seen Justin Thompson, contact O’Fallon Police at 636-240-3200.
