Overnight America Podcast: January 6, 2017- Melody Chiu, Ed Bark, James Blake and Cheffy Baby

January 6, 2017 5:00 AM By Jon Grayson
Filed Under: Cheffy Baby, Ed Bark, James Blake, Melody Chiu, Overnight Ameirca

Melody Chiu is a reporter and editor for People Magazine. She gives us an inside look at People’s upcoming issue.

 

Ed Bark of unclebarky.com joins Jon for his weekly visit. Bark shares his review on the latest from around the entertainment world.

 

Professional tennis star, James Blake shares the latest on the upcoming ATP World Tour.

 

It’s Friday which means a visit with Cheffy Baby. In part 1, Cheffy Baby takes on a trip around the world for the latest in the food world.

 

Cheffy Baby continues his chat with Jon on the latest snacks hitting the grocery aisles.

