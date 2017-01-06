Endangered Person Advisory Issued for 18-Year-Old Woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-year-old woman.
March’e White was last seen leaving her job in the 9800 block of Manchester Road, in St. Louis County, at 8:00 p.m. on January 5. She was seen getting into a black Dodge Magnum.
Investigators say later that night, White sent an urgent text message to family asking for help and has not been heard from since.
White’s family says she is partially disabled with a prosthetic leg. She is 5’5″ tall, 160 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, with a “Neko” tattoo on her right wrist and a heart tattoo on her right shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s red button-up shirt, black pants, white shoes and a purple coat.
If you have any information on March’e, please contact 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8220.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)