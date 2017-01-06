Teen Murder Suspect Arrested

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Bond is set at half-a-million dollars for the teen accused of killing an acquaintance on the day after Christmas.
St. Louis police say 19-year-old Keith Graham is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Graham was taken into custody this week for the December 26, 2016 shooting death of 18-year-old Dwayne Clanton.
Officers found Clanton’s body in an alley in the 4400 block of Lexington.
