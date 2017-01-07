By 8-2 Vote, 2017 St. Louis Mardi Gras is On

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The vote was closer than some expected — 8 to 2 instead of just one dissenting vote — but the Mardi Gras Inc. Board of Directors made it clear Friday night, there will be a Mardi Gras celebration this year.

The tradition started in 1980 on the second floor of a bar on Russell in Soulard called Wendy’s. It’s now Johnny’s, and the tradition continues to this day. But why? Isn’t it a foregone conclusion that Mardi Gras will be held every year?

“It’s just fun,” said Randy Howland, a member of the third longest running krewe in St. Louis, the Grand Sultans of Excess. “Seeing other people dressing up, looking wild, pounding the cans…”

“It’s getting into the mood,” Grant Sultans treasurer Ray Simonpietri chimed in. “They just have to [hold Mardi Gras]. There’s no choice. If they don’t do it there will be a lot of upset people. Not just the krewes but the spectators, it’s a pretty big tradition for a lot of spectators.”

The Grand Sultans of Excess was one of four krewes making their case before the Mardi Gras Inc. board of directors. Traditionally the groups put on skits, sometimes make a heartfelt plea, and many times try to grease the board’s palms a bit with “trinkets” — this year that included beads, bananas and bottles of wine.

“The cajoling and urging from the petitioning krewes has not changed one bit,” said Billy Tomber, a member of the board of directors since 2010. “Now, the good part about that is, the results of the vote by the board of directors has also been unchanged.”

“MARDI GRAS IS JUST A WASTE OF MONEY,” shouted Howland when his krewe presented its skit. He played a villain wearing a festive hat with face makeup reminiscent of The Joker in Batman. “WHO WANTS TO SEE BOOBS, OR PEE IN THE STREET?!” he shouted to a chorus of boos. Luckily, he was “detained” and the skit went on without further “interruption.”

When the last of the krewes finished their presentations, the Board of Directors stood on the porch at Johnny’s before more than 100 revelers and a line of vehicles hoping they’d get to be in a parade.

“It was not rigged, it was not hacked,” Mardi Gras Inc. Board of Directors Chairman Gary Toribio bellowed to the crowd, talking about the board vote. “The vote was, wait a minute, we had two against and eight for Mardi Gras!”

Cue the music, cue the parade. It’s on.

