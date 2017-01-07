Chiefs Studs And Duds: Reid Pulling All The Right Strings In Kansas City

By Sam McPherson

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has done great things in just four years as the leader of the franchise on the field. The team was 2-14 the season before Reid arrived, but in the four years since then, the Chiefs have become one of the more successful teams in the NFL: three playoff appearances, one AFC West title and an overall 44-23 record. Reid even broke the organization’s postseason victory drought last January, which had dated back to the Joe Montana years. What is left for Reid to accomplish in Kansas City? Winning the first game after a postseason bye week is the next hurdle, and he gets that chance next weekend.

Reid has proven that his success with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012 was no fluke. During that 14-season stretch in Philly, the Eagles earned a first-round playoff bye three times and won their first home postseason game all three times. Those successful experiences will serve Reid well as he preps the Chiefs for the same challenge this week. Since starting 1-5 last year, the Chiefs have posted a 23-5 mark in the 28 games since then, despite key injuries and the usual challenges of negotiating the toughest division in the league.

Reid’s deft touch with his game plans and personnel on a weekly basis this season has put Kansas City in its best position to reach the Super Bowl since 2003. Here are the highs and lows of the Chiefs’ 2016 regular season, in terms of players and their performances.

Rising: Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

Quarterback Alex Smith and tight end Travis Kelce have proven themselves as dangerous partners on offense, but the emergence of Hill this season has made the Kansas City attack even more frightening for opposing defenses. Hill was just a fifth-round draft pick last spring, but he was chosen for the Pro Bowl in his rookie season thanks to 12 touchdowns scored in four different ways (rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return). Every time he touches the ball, Hill is a threat to go all the way. That kind of dynamic presence in the game plan just gives Reid (and Smith) another weapon the defense must plan for if the Chiefs are to be defeated.

Rising: Spencer Ware, running back

After a failed NFL debut with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, Reid brought Ware to the Chiefs in 2015. The results (16 regular-season starts and 1,776 yards yards from scrimmage with 11 TDs) have been fantastic for Kansas City, especially considering the injuries the franchise has suffered at the position (see below). With a 4.6 yards-per-carry average with the Chiefs and a 13.5 yards-per-reception average, too, Ware has given the K.C. offense a consistent backfield threat to take the heat off Smith. Like he did in Philadelphia, Reid finds the kind of player he needs to help his QB win football games.

Falling: Jamaal Charles, running back

It’s hard to fathom, but the amazing Kansas City success in the last 28 games has come almost entirely without Charles participating. He missed the final 13 games last year, and Charles managed to play in just three games this year. Charles will not participate in the postseason this year, either. With a $7 million cap hit for 2017 and free agency looming in 2018 for the Pro Bowl back, the Chiefs may consider trading him or releasing him once this season is over. As good as he is, Reid and the team (see above) have demonstrated they don’t need Charles to win consistently. His penchant for injury now at age 30 is risky, as well.

Falling: Jeremy Maclin, wide receiver

In 12 games this season, he caught 44 passes for 536 yards and two TDs. Across the board, those are the worst numbers of Maclin’s seven-year NFL career. The emergence of Kelce and Hill in the passing game may have diminished Maclin’s role a bit, but he also missed a career-high four games this year while hauling in 12.3 percent less of passes thrown his way when compared to his 2015 numbers. Unfortunately, Maclin has three years left on a big contract, so the Chiefs have to find a way to get their money’s worth from him in this postseason and beyond. Considering Maclin’s potential and still relatively young age (28), this hopefully won’t be an albatross on the team’s ledger going forward.