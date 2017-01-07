Governor-Elect Comes Home To Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri’s soon-to-be 56th governor is pledging to make good on campaign promises to shake up the way business is done in Jefferson City.

Republican Eric Greitens thanked supporters on Saturday in his boyhood hometown of Maryland Heights and asked them for help in taking Missouri in a new direction, “It’s critical that all of us continue to go out and fight for the people of Missouri, to do what needs to be done to make sure every person in Missouri gets a fair shot at the American dream.”

Greitens got a bit teary-eyed and choked-up when he spotted a loved one in the audience – his father, Rob.

Saturday marked the last stop of the governor-elect’s statewide “thank you” tour.

Greitens explained why he’s scrapping the traditional Inauguration Day parade on Monday, in favor of an event to celebrate the state’s working class, “We want to take the focus off the politicians and put it on the people of Missouri and their service and sacrifice.”

After the rally, Greitens told reporters he plans on signing some executive orders during his first week in office, but would not give any hints as to what they may be.



