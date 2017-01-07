Hockey Players Sickened In Wentzville

story updated at 10:10am on January 7, 2017

Utility crews were on the scene Saturday morning trying to figure out what caused carbon monoxide poisoning at Lindenwood Ice Arena during a women’s collegiate hockey game, Friday night.

Lindenwood University spokesman Scott Queen tells KMOX one University of Wisconsin player sought treatment at a hospital afterward, and 18 Lindenwood players sought medical attention. All were treated and released.

The Lindenwood versus Wisconsin women’s hockey game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the ice arena has been cancelled. The Lindenwood men’s game against Ohio University Saturday night remained in limbo, as of Saturday morning.

our earlier story:

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – An investigation is underway into the cause of a carbon monoxide leak at Friday night’s Lindenwood University women’s hockey game that sent one person to the hospital and left several others ill.

Wentzville police say most who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at Lindenwood Ice Arena were given oxygen at the scene and released. The person taken to the hospital was reported to be a member of the #1 ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team.

The cause of the leak has not been determined.

Both the Lindenwood women’s and men’s hockey teams have games scheduled at the facility on Saturday. KMOX has not been told if the arena will re-open in time for those games to be played.

