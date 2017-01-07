TIAM Saturday January 7th

Maria Keena @kmoxmaria Brian Kelly @brpkelly January 7, 2017 9:28 AM
On this frigid morning, we learned about our Voice of Caring partner for January, heard from a couple of Globetrotters, heard about the latest production at The Rep and celebrated birthdays.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Illinois helps hundreds of children in St. Clair, Monroe, Madison and Clinton Counties. President and CEO Natalie Jablonski tells us all about what they do here. To learn more about how you can help, including details on their big Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser, click here.

It’s Harlem Globetrotters Day, which is fitting because the Globetrotters played at Scottrade Center last night and will again tomorrow. KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman visited with two of the ‘trotters, Zeus McClurkin and Hoops Green. That interview is here

The new production at The Rep is “All My Sons”. Harry Hamm loved it. His review is here.

Those celebrating birthdays today include the author and screenwriter of “The Exorcist”,  Jim Messina’s old partner and Screetch. The full list is here.

On Sunday, we’ll have the latest news and information and Harry’s review of “Hidden Figures”. We’ll visit with you then!

Maria and Brian

