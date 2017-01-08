Billikens Lose At Home To Davidson

ST. LOUIS (AP)- Peyton Aldridge scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half and Davidson defeated Saint Louis 77-66 on Sunday.
The Wildcats raced to a 13-3 lead and went on a 26-11 tear over the last 7.5 minutes of the first half for a 47-28 lead. Aldridge had five free throws in the last 2:39 when Davidson had a 13-2 run.
Will Magarity added 17 points and Jack Gibbs 15 for the Wildcats (8-6, 1-2 Atlantic 10). Both had 10 in the first half when Davidson shot 58 percent (15 of 26), including 7 of 15 from 3-point range, and made 10 of 14 free throws.
Mike Crawford had 16 points and Aaron Hines and Davell Roby added 13 each for the Billikens (4-11, 0-3), who have lost four straight.
Saint Louis got within eight on a jumper by Jalen Johnson with 5:41 to play that capped a 9-0 run but never got closer.
