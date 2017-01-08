Dallas Stars Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Metro-East

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOX) – Smoke in the cockpit forced an NHL hockey team to make an emergency landing at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

The Dallas Stars were leaving the St. Louis area late Sunday morning after playing the Blues Saturday night, and were headed to Los Angeles.

“With the smoke in the cockpit call they were forced to return to the airport,” St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Chief Mike Mavrogeorge told KMOX News. “They landed safely and our firefighters helped everyone off the aicraft.”

No injnuries were reported on board the plane.

Team spokesman Ben Fromstein tells KMOX their 737 landed safely in the Metro-East around noon Sunday.

He says the pilots did a great job handling the situation and the occupants never felt like they were in any danger.

Fromstein says the smoke never got into the cabin, and it was most-likely caused by an electrical issue.

The Stars started boarding a different plane around 2:30 pm.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook