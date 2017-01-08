Driver Struck, Killed Outside Broken-Down Car

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Louis man whose SUV broke down on eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles early Sunday morning, was killed when a tractor-trailer ran into his vehicle while he was standing in front of it.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says there were no lights on 45-year-old Damon Sleet’s vehicle as it sat in the right lane, just west of Zumbehl Road, just before 2:30 a.m.
The truck’s driver was not hurt.
Eastbound I-70 and part of Veterans Memorial Parkway were both closed several hours for the investigation.
