Missouri State Auditor Releases Photo Of Newborn Son

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming their third son to the family.
Joseph Nickels Galloway was born on Friday afternoon, Jan. 6.
“Jon and I are overjoyed to welcome our son, Joseph Nickels, into the world, a beautiful, healthy and loud baby boy,” Galloway announced in a statement. “Already William and Benjamin have jumped right into being proud big brothers, and our entire family is blessed to have the support of so many friends and family during this joyful time.”
Auditor Galloway is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.
