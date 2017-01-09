A Fun and Delicious History Lesson

by Debbie Monterrey dcmonterrey@cbs.com

I needed something to entertain the kids over the Christmas break. Something that would be educational, interesting (to me and them) and wouldn’t include tons of ear-popping shrieking in a mob of kids.

I decided our ultimate destination should be Crown Candy Kitchen, a place no one in my family but me had ever been, and a museum to hit beforehand to get the appetite ready. Enter the Campbell House Museum.

Campbell House is just a stone’s throw from KMOX radio and I’d never been, although I’ve passed it a thousand times. Executive Director Andy Hahn graciously agreed to give us a tour and I crossed my fingers and held my breath that my children would behave themselves and at least act interested.

To my delight, they were interested. They were quite taken with the grandeur and size of the home (like Dr. Who’s phone booth, it’s much bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside).

They were morbidly intrigued with Mr. Hahn’s discussion of how many kids the Campbells had (a lot!) and how many died (most!), how wealthy they were, how long they sat at the dining room table (several hours) because they didn’t have electricity (!), TV (!) or electronic devices.

In the kitchen, Mr. Hahn showed them the ice box and how the ice man would come down the alley each day; how hard the cook worked and for how many people she had to cook each day (staggering number of meals prepared). The thing that elicited the most response from my son was the job of the chamber maid and seeing the chamber pots (ewww!).

That visit taught them more about life here at the turn of the last century than anything they might see on TV that would just wash over them without them giving it much thought.

As we drove away toward our late lunch destination, they talked the whole way about different things they’d learned (usually they’d be arguing about something, including what’s on the radio–so this was an improvement!) and my son was sweet enough to point out that the Campbells had servants but they have just me. (Note: momentary increase in help around the house; not sustaining).

We were all hungry since I’d refused to feed the children, telling them we’d have a late lunch at Crown Candy, when the line would have died down. But as we drove up, we could see the line at 1:45 p.m. was still out the door and spilling into the street. There was a conversation about going somewhere else, but the sun was warm and I made the executive decision to wait.

Crown’s third generation boss, Andy Karandzieff, says there’s not always a line. His rule of thumb–when school is out, there’s a long lunch line (get there at noon and expect to wait 30-45 minutes for a table) but when school is in, not that much of a wait.

Waiting in a long line in the cold with two hungry kids is not the best scenario, but fortunately, resident Crown musician, Jamaica Ray, is there to entertain the patrons. In fact, he was extremely kind and patient with the kids in line, including my son, who had a blast with Ray’s steel drum lesson.

Of course, the wait was worth it. The whole family loved it. My husband got the famous BLT and I got the almost as famous Reuben. We talked about how the restaurant had been in operation for over a century, run by the same family, and how incredibly rare that is! Another history lesson that goes down well with an ice cream sundae.

We left stuffed to the gills and even my husband agreed that “Mom’s history lesson day” was delicious fun.

