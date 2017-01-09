Anti Right-to-Work Leaders Prepare For Greiten’s Promised Change

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After years of having a ‘goalie’ in Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to block Right-to-Work, Missouri’s labor leaders are now preparing for legislation, which Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is vowing to sign into law.

St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White says he will have to find a new tactic.

“We’ll try and delay it as much as we can in the legislature, with help from our friends up there,” Louis says.”But our only option is to take it to the people. We are definitely looking at that as an option”

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis has filed versions of an initiative petition to amend the state constitution to reverse any new Right-to-Work law. White says while only 10 percent of the state’s workers are union, polls show a majority of Missourians oppose Right-to-Work.

In the meantime, White says, they will try to delay legislation, but he says that will be difficult with a capitol full of lawmakers who’ve received millions from Joplin businessman–and right to work backer- David Humphreys.

“Everyone of those people that filed the bills, and the Governor (Greitens), have all taken millions of dollars from this gentleman,” Louis says. “And I don’t think (Humphreys) is going to sit still until that bill is passed.”

When Greitens takes office, Monday, Republicans for the first time in history will hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature and control of the governor’s mansion. That likely will mean top GOP priorities vetoed by Nixon will become law, including a right-to-work bill barring mandatory union fees that Greitens said he supports.



