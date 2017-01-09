Countdown to Trump: Immigrants Fear Trump’s Negative Stance

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Naomi Carranza, 19, and her family migrated to the United States from northern Mexico 10 years ago in search of more opportunity, a better way of life and the American Dream.

But Carranza can’t understand why President-elect Donald Trump is strongly against immigrants, especially when she and many others have paid their dues.

In the days leading up to Trump’s inauguration, KMOX will take a look at a variety of topics, such as urban issues, crime and education, and how Trump plans to handle the issues.

One topic the President-elect has been very vocal about is immigration. How do those affected by his rhetoric feel? KMOX’s Evita Caldwell spoke with a student to find out.

“It’s a hard situation when you know that you’re giving so much to society — your work ethic, money,” Carranza says.

Carranza currently is registered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows immigrant youth to gain certain credentials to participate in society, such as a worker’s permit.

She has been advocating on the behalf of immigrant and undocumented youth since she was 16.

“I’ve always been that one person that just does not care if it’s scary or not – it has to be spoken about,” she says.

Carranza is holding out hope that Trump changes his views on immigrants, but feels that his followers won’t change their negative views.

“Whether he changes or not, he still has those people behind him,” she says.

Trump’s rhetoric on immigration and immigrants has brought out the worst in some, she says — people Carranza says she fears more than the president-elect, himself.

“It’s sucks, really, to know that there are so many people wanting us out,” Carranza says, “when the only thing that we’ve been doing is putting back into this society.”



