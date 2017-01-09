Greitens’ 1st Act in Office: Ban Lobbyist Gifts to Executive Branch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The latest on Monday’s inauguration for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and other statewide elected officials:



1 p.m.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ first act in office is to ban lobbyist gifts to executive branch employees.

Greitens within an hour of his Monday inauguration signed an executive order banning state employees in his administration from accepting or soliciting gifts from lobbyists.

The executive order also bans employees in the governor’s office from lobbying the executive branch while Greitens is in office.

Greitens campaigned heavily on ethics and has promised to clean up Capitol culture. He also supports a law to ban lobbyist gifts to elected officials and wants to make elected officials wait to lobby for the same amount of time as they served in office.

Greitens did not take questions from reporters after signing the executive order in his Capitol office.

12:20 p.m.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is pledging to “fight for change” as he takes office as Missouri’s 56th governor.

In his inaugural remarks Monday, Greitens said Missourians have been talking about change for decades and he intends to help make it happen.

The first-time politician who is a former Navy SEAL officer said he comes to the Capitol as “an outsider, to do the people’s work.” He pledged to deliver results.

He didn’t set forth specific policy proposals in his speech. But a Greitens adviser says the new governor plans to start by banning executive branch officials from accepting lobbyist gifts.

Greitens succeeds Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

It marks the first time a Republican governor has been paired with supermajorities in the Missouri House and Senate.



12 p.m.

Republican Eric Greitens has been sworn in as Missouri’s 56th governor.

Greitens took the oath of office Monday outside the Capitol building in Jefferson City. The first Jewish governor of the state placed one hand on a Bible owned by a World War I veteran as he recited the oath. He was flanked by his wife and two children, accompanied by their grandparents.

Greitens replaces term-limited Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

His inauguration marks the first time that Missouri Republicans have supermajorities in the state House and Senate and control of the governor’s mansion.

Republicans Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, Treasurer Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Josh Hawley also were sworn into office.

More than 6,000 people packed the Capitol lawn for the event on a chilly overcast day.

